Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,657 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 39,865 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 38,955 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 274.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 43,024 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DBD shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $90,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $10.22 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.68. The stock has a market cap of $800.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 3.33.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.19). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $943.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.34 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

