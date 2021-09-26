dKargo (DKA) Trading 23.9% Lower Over Last Week

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. dKargo has a total market capitalization of $123.15 million and $4.82 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dKargo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, dKargo has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get dKargo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00057111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002614 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00130728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012055 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00043365 BTC.

dKargo Coin Profile

DKA is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

dKargo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dKargo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dKargo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dKargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dKargo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.