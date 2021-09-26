DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Separately, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of DLH in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLHC opened at $13.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $165.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.99. DLH has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. DLH had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 3.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DLH will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DLH by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DLH by 13.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in DLH by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in DLH by 16.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DLH by 25.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

