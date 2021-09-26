DMM: Governance Trading 9.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. DMM: Governance has a market cap of $2.06 million and $1.09 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DMM: Governance coin can now be purchased for $0.0410 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance is a coin. It launched on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

