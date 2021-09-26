Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) & Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Critical Contrast

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) and Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Dnb Asa and Banco Santander (Brasil)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dnb Asa N/A N/A N/A Banco Santander (Brasil) 15.95% 14.60% 1.66%

Dnb Asa has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Santander (Brasil) has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Dnb Asa and Banco Santander (Brasil), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dnb Asa 2 6 2 0 2.00 Banco Santander (Brasil) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dnb Asa currently has a consensus price target of $125.00, indicating a potential upside of 472.61%. Given Dnb Asa’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dnb Asa is more favorable than Banco Santander (Brasil).

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Dnb Asa shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of Banco Santander (Brasil) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Dnb Asa pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Banco Santander (Brasil) pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Banco Santander (Brasil) pays out 54.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Santander (Brasil) has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Banco Santander (Brasil) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dnb Asa and Banco Santander (Brasil)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dnb Asa $8.63 billion 3.92 $2.93 billion N/A N/A Banco Santander (Brasil) $21.55 billion 1.15 $2.60 billion $0.70 9.41

Dnb Asa has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Banco Santander (Brasil).

Dnb Asa Company Profile

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services. It also provides various cards; a range of insurance products comprising car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance for cats and dogs; and pension plans. In addition, the company offers investment banking advisory and financing services, such as mergers and acquisitions, and equity and debt capital markets for corporations and private equity firms; and foreign exchange and treasury, cash management, research, commodities, equities, corporate finance, interest rates, securities, real estate broking, and internet and mobile banking services. It offers its products and services to various sectors, including energy; financial institutions; healthcare; manufacturing; packaging and forest products; seafood; shipping, offshore, and logistics; and telecom, media, and technology. The company distributes its products and services through its branches, in-store postal and banking outlets, and post office counters. DNB ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking. The Global Wholesale Banking segment offers financial services and structured solutions to its customers. The company was founded on August 9, 1985 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

