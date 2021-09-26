Dogecoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.14 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion and $1.14 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000474 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.74 or 0.00347594 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006484 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000723 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 131,446,897,047 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

