Dovu (DOV) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.21 Million

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. During the last seven days, Dovu has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dovu has a total market cap of $13.25 million and $2.21 million worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dovu coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Dovu alerts:

Dovu Coin Profile

DOV is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 712,812,517 coins. The official message board for Dovu is blog.dovu.io . Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dovu’s official website is dovu.io . The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Dovu

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dovu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dovu using one of the exchanges listed above.

