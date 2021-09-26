Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Market Cap Tops $9.62 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000706 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market cap of $9.62 million and $141,632.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00066661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00101288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00129795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,232.49 or 0.99384854 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,000.08 or 0.06896732 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $324.93 or 0.00746962 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.