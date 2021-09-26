e-Gulden Trading Down 8.3% Over Last Week (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $102.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.40 or 0.00349935 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006561 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000569 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000108 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,984,801 coins and its circulating supply is 17,162,539 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.