Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 309 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

CVS Health stock opened at $84.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.14 and a 200-day moving average of $81.78. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $111.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

