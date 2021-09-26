Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 16.7% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 134.3% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 23,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 13,310 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.8% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 40,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 21.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 27.5% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 42,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.38.

In other Carrier Global news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CARR opened at $53.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $29.35 and a 52 week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

