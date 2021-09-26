Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $359,000 Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $47.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.33. Sanofi has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $54.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

