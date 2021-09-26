Eagle Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,119 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on RIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. CLSA downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $66.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.92. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The company has a market capitalization of $83.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a yield of 6.9%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.66%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.