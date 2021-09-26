Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 539 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASH opened at $92.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.88 and its 200 day moving average is $88.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.17 and a 12 month high of $95.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $104,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ashland Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ashland Global from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.57.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

