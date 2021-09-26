Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 774,266 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 99.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 774,266 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 145.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 444.4% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $176.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.14 and its 200-day moving average is $169.69. The stock has a market cap of $77.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.