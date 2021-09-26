Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eargo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eargo from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of EAR opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $275.69 million and a PE ratio of -5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.24. Eargo has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.97.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 52.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Eargo will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $60,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Eargo by 5.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Eargo by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Eargo by 126.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Eargo during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Eargo by 2.2% during the first quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 78,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

