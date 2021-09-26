Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys Shares of 2,250 Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 350.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinterest alerts:

PINS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 13,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $1,013,200.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $3,015,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 861,413 shares of company stock worth $56,449,984 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $54.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.10 and a beta of 1.22. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.