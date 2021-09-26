Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.9% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $158,160.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,606.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $2,441,661.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,758.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,606 shares of company stock worth $4,433,076 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUM opened at $125.52 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.73 and a 52 week high of $135.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.67. The firm has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

YUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.63.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.