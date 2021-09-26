Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Invests $32,000 in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 41.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox stock opened at $83.22 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $103.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.07.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.21 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

In related news, major shareholder Altos Ventures Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $2,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,897,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 626,102 shares of company stock valued at $52,225,232.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

