Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases Shares of 1,525 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,901,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $855,480,000 after acquiring an additional 338,095 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,611,000 after acquiring an additional 163,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,474,000 after acquiring an additional 148,237 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,116,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,500,000 after acquiring an additional 50,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 924,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,299,000 after acquiring an additional 259,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $65.37 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.15 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.53.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $45.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.20 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARWR. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 27th. TheStreet downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $318,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

