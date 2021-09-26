Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 1,111 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,303 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $12,406,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,687,604 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,667,296,000 after buying an additional 2,560,895 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 54,655 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $11,244,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.31.

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 25,878 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $5,822,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,359 shares in the company, valued at $30,230,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $211,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,792 shares in the company, valued at $801,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 183,305 shares of company stock worth $40,960,161 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $216.67 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $117.25 and a 1 year high of $228.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.04, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

