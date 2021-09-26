Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 672 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 26.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 41,535 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,147 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $100.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.86. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $63.22 and a 12-month high of $107.24.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.5571 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 27.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

