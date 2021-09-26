Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Takes $52,000 Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 77.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 250,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $12,175,048.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,362.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,645,949 shares in the company, valued at $204,793,431.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,924,807 shares of company stock worth $269,476,131 over the last ninety days. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $51.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

