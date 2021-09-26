Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 12.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.1% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 85.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $120.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.53, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $123.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.36.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $841,568.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,838,530.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $3,715,257.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,600,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,530 shares of company stock worth $11,055,715. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

