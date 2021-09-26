Einsteinium (EMC2) Trading Down 13.8% Over Last Week

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $9.18 million and $29,855.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $153.10 or 0.00347974 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006370 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000704 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,014,026 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

