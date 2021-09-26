Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.20.

EBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

EBS stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.39. 365,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,426. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.91. Emergent BioSolutions has a one year low of $52.36 and a one year high of $127.20.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.48). The firm had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.73 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 29.10%. On average, analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 100.0% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 60.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

