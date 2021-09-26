Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 138,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after acquiring an additional 66,307 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 39,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 646,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,231,000 after acquiring an additional 71,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 290,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric stock opened at $96.31 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $63.26 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.21. The firm has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.