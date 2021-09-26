Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Emerson Electric by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.95.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $96.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.21. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $63.26 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

