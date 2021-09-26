Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $488,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 47.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $153.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.69 and its 200-day moving average is $149.82. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $104.30 and a twelve month high of $157.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.