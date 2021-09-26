Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,887 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,803,604 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $491,072,000 after buying an additional 1,696,661 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 535.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,494,463 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $174,254,000 after buying an additional 1,259,329 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,752,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $160,519,000 after buying an additional 292,343 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1,194.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 298,025 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $34,750,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $432,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,682. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $110.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AKAM. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

