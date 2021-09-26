Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLD. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000.

Shares of QLD stock opened at $79.33 on Friday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12 month low of $41.46 and a 12 month high of $83.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.91.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

