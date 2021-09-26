Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 375 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,291,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583,732 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,619,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,561 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,843,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,786 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,933,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,058,000 after purchasing an additional 394,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,067,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,563,000 after purchasing an additional 369,938 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $63.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.27. The stock has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

Separately, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

