Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Takes Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $188.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.08. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $124.26 and a 52-week high of $192.81.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

