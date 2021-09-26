Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELEZY. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Endesa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Endesa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

OTCMKTS ELEZY opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97. Endesa has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $15.95.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

