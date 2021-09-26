Endor Protocol Price Down 22.4% Over Last Week (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $3.80 million and approximately $60,776.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Endor Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.05 or 0.00377056 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001534 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001169 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004963 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00015240 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Endor Protocol Coin Profile

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

