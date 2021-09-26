Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 147 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VFMV. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 168.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period.

Shares of VFMV stock opened at $99.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.15.

