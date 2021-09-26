Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 19.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,446,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $463,754,000 after buying an additional 447,529 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,067,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,021,000 after buying an additional 130,809 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,928,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,840,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,479,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,666,000 after buying an additional 90,386 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $42.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $45.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $397.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.04 million. Analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOO. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.30.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

