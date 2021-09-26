Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 11,888 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 126.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,888 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,554,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $542,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,562 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 68.7% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 6,792,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $198,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,531 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $142,070,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $70,843,000 after purchasing an additional 141,055 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $68,954,000.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 15,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $540,085.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $558,635.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,309.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,633 shares of company stock worth $1,305,920. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AEO opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.08. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.11 and its 200 day moving average is $32.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.43.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 360.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on AEO. Wedbush lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cfra lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.65.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

