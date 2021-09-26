Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $820,000 Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 2nd quarter worth about $421,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 2nd quarter worth about $372,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 73,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAC. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.20.

Shares of NYSE PAC opened at $117.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.09. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $121.58.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $244.49 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $3.4886 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $1.92.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

