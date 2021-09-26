Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the second quarter worth $46,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the second quarter worth $137,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the second quarter worth $160,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the first quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 78.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 10,921 shares in the last quarter. 60.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.00. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $12.56.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 125.76%. Equities analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.02%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ARMOUR Residential REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

