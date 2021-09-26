Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,424 Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,483,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BALY stock opened at $50.97 on Friday. Bally’s Co. has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $75.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.49.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). Bally’s had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $267.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.22 million. The company’s revenue was up 825.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.67.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

