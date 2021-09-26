Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 49.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of AAR worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIR. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in AAR by 3,981.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,018,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 993,108 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in AAR by 121.3% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,145,000 after acquiring an additional 712,488 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC increased its stake in AAR by 136.9% in the first quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 472,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,693,000 after acquiring an additional 273,254 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in AAR by 69.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 596,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,830,000 after acquiring an additional 243,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AAR by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,676,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,424,000 after acquiring an additional 241,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $32.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.09. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $45.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. AAR had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Ross Boyce bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.11 per share, for a total transaction of $361,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $156,992.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

