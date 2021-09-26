Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 997 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of TrueBlue worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TBI. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 4,145.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 134.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in TrueBlue in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in TrueBlue in the second quarter worth $255,000. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TBI opened at $28.00 on Friday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $29.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.08 million, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.69.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $515.96 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

TBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TrueBlue presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

