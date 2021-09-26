Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,576 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Epizyme were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPZM. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 16.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 58.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 22,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPZM opened at $5.33 on Friday. Epizyme, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $544.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 788.60% and a negative return on equity of 216.16%. The company had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Epizyme’s revenue was up 427.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on EPZM. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

