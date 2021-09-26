Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 58,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of IMAX by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 16,201 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX in the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in IMAX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of IMAX by 216.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 27,480 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,109,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,509,000 after buying an additional 341,440 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

IMAX stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. IMAX Co. has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.33.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 50.56%. The business had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. IMAX’s revenue was up 475.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About IMAX

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

