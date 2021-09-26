Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,006 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.5% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.3% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 5.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 4,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.68.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.38.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.