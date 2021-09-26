Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 166.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $88,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 156.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000.

Shares of RYT opened at $300.87 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $201.13 and a 52 week high of $306.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.40.

