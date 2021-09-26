Eqis Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 13.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in American Tower by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,058,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 114,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 225,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,014,000 after purchasing an additional 81,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 130,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,310,000 after purchasing an additional 42,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,085 shares of company stock worth $2,552,330 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower stock opened at $282.18 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $288.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.29.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

