Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 526 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,882 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth about $34,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 214.3% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $11,731,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 358,241 shares of company stock worth $30,026,847. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle stock opened at $89.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.38. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $246.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

