Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires New Shares in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.75% of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF during the first quarter worth about $314,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF by 109.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 23,786 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF during the first quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF during the first quarter worth about $135,000.

SIMS opened at $45.23 on Friday. SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF has a 12-month low of $31.12 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.24.

